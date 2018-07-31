Charter: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) _ Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $273 million.

The Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of $1.15 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 15 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 95 cents per share.

The cable provider posted revenue of $10.85 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Fourteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.84 billion.

Charter shares have declined 13 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 21 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CHTR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CHTR