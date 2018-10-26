Charter: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) on Friday reported third-quarter profit of $493 million.

The Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of $2.11 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.04 per share.

The cable provider posted revenue of $10.89 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.95 billion.

Charter shares have decreased slightly more than 6 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen almost 9 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CHTR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CHTR