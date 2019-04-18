Citizens Financial Group: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) _ Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $439 million.

On a per-share basis, the Providence, Rhode Island-based company said it had net income of 92 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 93 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 89 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $2 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.59 billion, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.58 billion.

Citizens Financial Group shares have climbed 18 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 15 percent in the last 12 months.

