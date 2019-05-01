Clearwater Paper: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) _ Clearwater Paper Corp. (CLW) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $3.8 million.

The Spokane, Washington-based company said it had profit of 23 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 21 cents per share.

The maker of pulp-based products posted revenue of $428.8 million in the period.

Clearwater Paper shares have dropped 18% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $19.96, a decrease of 14% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CLW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CLW