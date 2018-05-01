https://www.dariennewsonline.com/business/article/Close-12875463.php
Updated 3:21 pm, Tuesday, May 1, 2018
CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|511¼
|529¾
|510¼
|529¾
|+17¼
|Jul
|512½
|530
|506
|529¼
|+18¾
|Sep
|528
|544¾
|522
|544
|+17¾
|Dec
|548¼
|564¾
|543¼
|564
|+16¾
|Mar
|563½
|579½
|559
|579
|+15¾
|May
|570¼
|585¼
|567
|584¾
|+14¾
|Jul
|573
|586¼
|568¼
|585½
|+13½
|Sep
|575½
|590
|575½
|589½
|+11¼
|Dec
|593
|601
|588
|600¼
|+8½
|Mar
|603
|610
|602½
|609½
|+9½
|May
|609¼
|+9½
|Jul
|589
|593¾
|589
|593¾
|+9
|Est. sales 189,789.
|Mon.'s sales 146,035
|Mon.'s open int 455,110,
|up 2,123
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|393
|397
|391½
|396¾
|+4¼
|Jul
|401
|406
|399¾
|405¾
|+5
|Sep
|407¾
|413
|406½
|412¾
|+5¼
|Dec
|415½
|420½
|414½
|420¼
|+4¼
|Mar
|423
|427¾
|422
|427½
|+4
|May
|426¾
|432
|426½
|432
|+4¼
|Jul
|430½
|436¼
|429¾
|436
|+4¼
|Sep
|414
|418¼
|414
|418¼
|+3½
|Dec
|417
|421
|415½
|421
|+3¼
|Mar
|427¼
|428¾
|427¼
|428¾
|+3
|May
|432½
|+3
|Jul
|436½
|436¾
|435¼
|436¾
|+3
|Sep
|426¾
|+1½
|Dec
|418¼
|422½
|418¼
|422½
|+1½
|Jul
|433¾
|+1½
|Dec
|424
|+1
|Est. sales 498,747.
|Mon.'s sales 516,024
|Mon.'s open int 1,719,123,
|up 15,331
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|226
|227¾
|226
|227¾
|+2¼
|Jul
|236
|238½
|235½
|237¾
|+2
|Sep
|241
|241½
|238½
|240¾
|+1¾
|Dec
|251¼
|253½
|250¼
|252¼
|+1½
|Mar
|258¼
|+1½
|May
|261¾
|+1½
|Jul
|266¾
|+1½
|Sep
|268
|+1½
|Dec
|268
|+1½
|Mar
|268
|+1½
|Jul
|266½
|+1½
|Sep
|266½
|+1½
|Est. sales 349.
|Mon.'s sales 598
|Mon.'s open int 6,061
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1038¾
|1044
|1031¼
|1042½
|+4¾
|Jul
|1048¾
|1055½
|1041
|1053¼
|+4¾
|Aug
|1051¼
|1057¾
|1043½
|1055½
|+4¾
|Sep
|1047
|1053½
|1040
|1052¾
|+5½
|Nov
|1044¾
|1051½
|1037¾
|1050½
|+5¾
|Jan
|1048
|1055¾
|1041½
|1054¾
|+6¼
|Mar
|1032¼
|1042¼
|1027
|1040¼
|+7¾
|May
|1027¾
|1038
|1023½
|1036¾
|+9
|Jul
|1031½
|1042¾
|1028¾
|1041¼
|+9½
|Aug
|1037
|1037
|1036¾
|1036¾
|+8
|Sep
|1019¾
|+8
|Nov
|999
|1007
|996
|1006¼
|+7½
|Jan
|1008½
|+7
|Mar
|1006¼
|+6¾
|May
|1006¾
|+6¾
|Jul
|1012½
|+6¾
|Aug
|1005
|+6¾
|Sep
|1001¼
|+6¾
|Nov
|979¾
|+4¼
|Jul
|982½
|+4¼
|Nov
|981¼
|+4¼
|Est. sales 155,542.
|Mon.'s sales 202,572
|Mon.'s open int 851,653
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|May
|30.49
|30.49
|29.95
|30.08
|—.27
|Jul
|30.65
|30.76
|30.15
|30.33
|—.29
|Aug
|30.80
|30.88
|30.28
|30.45
|—.31
|Sep
|31.02
|31.04
|30.46
|30.60
|—.33
|Oct
|31.14
|31.19
|30.65
|30.73
|—.36
|Dec
|31.47
|31.57
|30.99
|31.06
|—.39
|Jan
|31.77
|31.84
|31.26
|31.33
|—.41
|Mar
|32.16
|32.17
|31.56
|31.64
|—.42
|May
|32.43
|32.43
|31.91
|31.98
|—.34
|Jul
|32.69
|32.69
|32.19
|32.26
|—.33
|Aug
|32.55
|32.55
|32.38
|32.38
|—.30
|Sep
|32.66
|32.66
|32.50
|32.50
|—.27
|Oct
|32.76
|32.76
|32.58
|32.58
|—.28
|Dec
|32.99
|33.01
|32.78
|32.81
|—.22
|Jan
|32.96
|—.22
|Mar
|33.16
|—.22
|May
|33.41
|—.02
|Jul
|33.64
|33.64
|33.39
|33.39
|—.17
|Aug
|33.38
|—.17
|Sep
|33.38
|—.17
|Oct
|33.38
|—.17
|Dec
|33.28
|—.24
|Jul
|33.28
|—.24
|Oct
|33.28
|—.24
|Dec
|33.28
|—.24
|Est. sales 142,645.
|Mon.'s sales 90,685
|Mon.'s open int 501,772,
|up 3,822
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|May
|392.10
|404.50
|391.60
|403.00
|+10.90
|Jul
|393.90
|406.10
|391.50
|404.40
|+10.60
|Aug
|392.60
|402.80
|390.00
|401.50
|+9.10
|Sep
|390.40
|398.90
|387.80
|398.20
|+7.80
|Oct
|387.40
|395.50
|385.10
|394.70
|+7.20
|Dec
|385.00
|392.50
|382.10
|391.70
|+7.00
|Jan
|380.70
|387.40
|378.10
|386.70
|+6.50
|Mar
|366.00
|373.70
|364.60
|373.00
|+7.20
|May
|358.80
|365.90
|358.80
|365.90
|+6.60
|Jul
|360.40
|364.60
|359.70
|364.30
|+5.60
|Aug
|357.70
|361.60
|357.70
|361.60
|+5.60
|Sep
|354.00
|357.50
|353.80
|357.50
|+4.80
|Oct
|347.50
|350.90
|347.50
|350.90
|+4.80
|Dec
|346.50
|349.90
|346.30
|349.90
|+4.70
|Jan
|350.50
|+4.70
|Mar
|351.30
|+4.70
|May
|351.30
|+4.70
|Jul
|349.60
|+4.70
|Aug
|349.60
|+4.70
|Sep
|349.60
|+4.70
|Oct
|349.60
|+4.70
|Dec
|345.90
|+4.70
|Jul
|345.90
|+4.70
|Oct
|345.90
|+4.70
|Dec
|356.00
|+4.70
|Est. sales 136,291.
|Mon.'s sales 121,149
|Mon.'s open int 513,838,
|up 884
