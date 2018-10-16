https://www.dariennewsonline.com/business/article/Close-13308722.php
CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue.:
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|525¾
|527
|521
|523½
|—1½
|Mar
|543¾
|546½
|540
|543½
|— ¼
|May
|555¾
|557½
|552
|554½
|— ¾
|Jul
|560½
|562
|556¼
|559¼
|—1
|Sep
|571¾
|572½
|568¼
|570¼
|—1
|Dec
|585¼
|587¾
|582¾
|585
|—1¾
|Mar
|596¾
|597
|595¾
|596¼
|—2
|May
|605
|605
|603½
|603½
|—1½
|Jul
|600
|603
|594¼
|600
|—2
|Sep
|607¼
|—2¼
|Dec
|617
|621
|612
|618
|—1¾
|Mar
|626
|627¼
|626
|627¼
|—2
|May
|627¼
|—2
|Jul
|617¼
|— ¼
|Est. sales 80,598.
|Mon.'s sales 84,691
|Mon.'s open int 490,816,
|up 1,859
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|377¼
|377½
|373½
|375¼
|—3
|Mar
|389
|389¼
|385¾
|387¼
|—3
|May
|396
|396¼
|392¾
|394¼
|—3
|Jul
|401
|401¼
|397¾
|399¼
|—3
|Sep
|402
|402¼
|399
|400½
|—2¾
|Dec
|406¾
|407
|404
|405¼
|—2¾
|Mar
|415¼
|415½
|413
|414
|—2½
|May
|419¾
|419¾
|418¾
|419½
|—2¼
|Jul
|425
|425
|422¾
|423¾
|—1½
|Sep
|417
|—1½
|Dec
|417½
|417¾
|415¾
|416½
|—2¼
|Jul
|430¾
|—3
|Dec
|419½
|420
|419½
|420
|Est. sales 287,738.
|Mon.'s sales 407,486
|Mon.'s open int 1,623,960
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|300¾
|306
|299¾
|302¼
|+2
|Mar
|287
|293¾
|287
|289½
|+1
|May
|283½
|283¾
|283½
|283¾
|+1¼
|Jul
|284
|+1
|Sep
|283
|+ ¾
|Dec
|273¾
|+ ¾
|Mar
|273¾
|+ ¾
|May
|273¾
|+ ¾
|Jul
|272¼
|+ ¾
|Sep
|272¼
|+ ¾
|Jul
|272¼
|+ ¾
|Sep
|272¼
|+ ¾
|Est. sales 849.
|Mon.'s sales 2,038
|Mon.'s open int 6,216,
|up 593
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Nov
|891¼
|891¼
|879¼
|884¾
|—6¾
|Jan
|905¼
|905½
|893½
|899¼
|—6½
|Mar
|917¼
|917½
|906¼
|911½
|—6½
|May
|930
|930
|919
|924¼
|—6½
|Jul
|940
|940½
|929½
|934¾
|—6¾
|Aug
|944¼
|944¼
|934½
|939¼
|—6½
|Sep
|944
|944
|936½
|940½
|—6½
|Nov
|951¾
|952
|941
|945½
|—6¾
|Jan
|960
|960
|954
|956¼
|—5¼
|Mar
|961
|963¾
|961
|963¾
|—5
|May
|970¼
|—5¼
|Jul
|978
|978
|975½
|977¾
|—4¾
|Aug
|978¼
|—4½
|Sep
|972¼
|—4½
|Nov
|967½
|967½
|961½
|966
|—2¾
|Jul
|993¼
|—2¾
|Nov
|974¼
|—2¾
|Est. sales 185,170.
|Mon.'s sales 294,144
|Mon.'s open int 863,135,
|up 2,100
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Dec
|29.80
|29.88
|29.57
|29.66
|—.10
|Jan
|30.05
|30.11
|29.80
|29.88
|—.12
|Mar
|30.28
|30.35
|30.06
|30.13
|—.11
|May
|30.63
|30.63
|30.33
|30.40
|—.12
|Jul
|30.87
|30.88
|30.61
|30.68
|—.11
|Aug
|30.87
|31.00
|30.77
|30.83
|—.10
|Sep
|31.06
|31.15
|30.94
|30.95
|—.12
|Oct
|31.01
|31.08
|30.97
|31.04
|—.10
|Dec
|31.33
|31.42
|31.14
|31.22
|—.11
|Jan
|31.60
|31.60
|31.48
|31.48
|—.10
|Mar
|31.76
|—.10
|May
|32.02
|—.11
|Jul
|32.30
|—.11
|Aug
|32.31
|—.11
|Sep
|32.39
|—.12
|Oct
|32.47
|—.10
|Dec
|32.80
|—.11
|Jul
|32.80
|—.11
|Oct
|32.80
|—.11
|Dec
|32.85
|—.11
|Est. sales 79,547.
|Mon.'s sales 93,307
|Mon.'s open int 533,641
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Dec
|327.00 327.00 320.60 322.30
|—4.70
|Jan
|328.40 328.40 322.50 324.20
|—4.20
|Mar
|326.80 327.10 321.60 323.10
|—4.20
|May
|324.20 324.30 319.50 320.90
|—3.90
|Jul
|324.40 324.50 320.00 321.20
|—3.90
|Aug
|324.00 324.20 320.40 321.50
|—3.90
|Sep
|324.30 324.30 320.50 321.60
|—3.90
|Oct
|323.10 323.20 319.60 320.70
|—4.00
|Dec
|324.50 324.50 320.00 321.00
|—4.10
|Jan
|322.20 322.40 321.50 322.10
|—4.00
|Mar
|323.40
|—3.90
|May
|324.10
|—3.90
|Jul
|325.80
|—3.90
|Aug
|324.20
|—4.10
|Sep
|322.90
|—4.00
|Oct
|320.70
|—4.00
|Dec
|322.40
|—4.10
|Jul
|325.30
|—4.10
|Oct
|325.30
|—4.10
|Dec
|332.30
|—4.10
|Est. sales 109,972.
|Mon.'s sales 143,461
|Mon.'s open int 529,330,
|up 4,043
