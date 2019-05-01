Coeur Mining: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) _ Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) on Wednesday reported a first-quarter loss of $19.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Chicago-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents per share. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were 11 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 5 cents per share.

The silver mining company posted revenue of $154.9 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $164.9 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company's shares hit $3.43. A year ago, they were trading at $7.78.

_____

