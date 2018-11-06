Colony Credit: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) _ Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (CLNC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $52.7 million in its third quarter.

The Los Angeles-based company said it had a loss of 42 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 30 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $30 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CLNC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CLNC