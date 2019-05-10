ContraFect: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

YONKERS, N.Y. (AP) _ ContraFect Corp. (CFRX) on Friday reported first-quarter net income of $11.6 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Yonkers, New York-based company said it had profit of 15 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 10 cents per share.

The company's shares closed at 53 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $1.70.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CFRX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CFRX