Cooper-Standard: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

NOVI, Mich. (AP) _ Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS) on Wednesday reported a first-quarter loss of $3.5 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Novi, Michigan-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 67 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1 per share.

The auto parts supplier posted revenue of $880 million in the period.

Cooper-Standard expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.2 billion to $3.4 billion.

Cooper-Standard shares have dropped 22% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 61% in the last 12 months.

