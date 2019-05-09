Corbus Pharmaceuticals: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

NORWOOD, Mass. (AP) _ Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP) on Thursday reported a loss of $26.2 million in its first quarter.

The Norwood, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 43 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 2 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $1.9 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $21 million.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals shares have risen 30% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 21% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CRBP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CRBP