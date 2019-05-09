Corvus: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

BURLINGAME, Calif. (AP) _ Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS) on Thursday reported a loss of $11.6 million in its first quarter.

The Burlingame, California-based company said it had a loss of 40 cents per share.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company's shares hit $4.11. A year ago, they were trading at $9.70.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CRVS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CRVS