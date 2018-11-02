Corvus: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

BURLINGAME, Calif. (AP) _ Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS) on Thursday reported a loss of $10.5 million in its third quarter.

The Burlingame, California-based company said it had a loss of 36 cents per share.

Corvus shares have dropped 21 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 41 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CRVS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CRVS