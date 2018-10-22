County Bancorp: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

MANITOWOC, Wis. (AP) _ County Bancorp Inc. (ICBK) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $3.5 million.

The Manitowoc, Wisconsin-based bank said it had earnings of 50 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 51 cents per share.

The bank that lends to dairy farmers posted revenue of $18.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $12.8 million, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $12.5 million.

County Bancorp shares have dropped 19 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 19 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ICBK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ICBK