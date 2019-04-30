Cummins: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ind. (AP) _ Cummins Inc. (CMI) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $663 million.

On a per-share basis, the Columbus, Indiana-based company said it had net income of $4.20.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.51 per share.

The engine maker posted revenue of $6 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.81 billion.

Cummins shares have climbed 23% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen 17%. The stock has climbed 2% in the last 12 months.

