DTE Energy: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

DETROIT (AP) _ DTE Energy Co. (DTE) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $334 million.

On a per-share basis, the Detroit-based company said it had profit of $1.84. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.13 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.74 per share.

The utility posted revenue of $3.55 billion in the period.

DTE Energy expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.12 to $6.48 per share.

DTE Energy shares have increased 7 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed 1 percent. The stock has risen slightly more than 4 percent in the last 12 months.

