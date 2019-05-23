Deckers: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

GOLETA, Calif. (AP) _ Deckers Outdoor Corp. (DECK) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $24 million.

On a per-share basis, the Goleta, California-based company said it had net income of 82 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 85 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 10 cents per share.

The maker of Ugg footwear posted revenue of $394.1 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $377.4 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $264.3 million, or $8.84 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.02 billion.

For the current quarter ending in July, Deckers expects its results to range from a loss of $1.25 per share to a loss of $1.15 per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $250 million to $260 million for the fiscal first quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $388.8 million.

Deckers expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.20 to $8.40 per share, with revenue ranging from $2.1 billion to $2.12 billion.

Deckers shares have increased 15% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $147.41, a rise of 43% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DECK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DECK