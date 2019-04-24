Domino's Pizza: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) _ Domino's Pizza Inc. (DPZ) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $92.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Ann Arbor, Michigan-based company said it had profit of $2.20.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.07 per share.

The pizza chain posted revenue of $836 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $843.5 million.

Domino's Pizza shares have risen roughly 9 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 13 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DPZ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DPZ