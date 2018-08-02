DowDuPont: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) — DowDuPont Inc. (DWDP) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $1.77 billion.

The Midland, Michigan-based company said it had profit of 76 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, were $1.37 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.33 per share.

The specialty chemicals maker posted revenue of $24.25 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $23.67 billion.

DowDuPont shares have fallen roughly 5 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 5 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DWDP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DWDP