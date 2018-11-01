DowDuPont: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) _ DowDuPont Inc. (DWDP) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $497 million.

On a per-share basis, the Midland, Michigan-based company said it had net income of 21 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, were 74 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 71 cents per share.

The specialty chemicals maker posted revenue of $20.12 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $20.3 billion.

DowDuPont shares have dropped 24 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 25 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DWDP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DWDP