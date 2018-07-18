Dwyane Wade signs 'lifetime' deal with Li-Ning

MIAMI (AP) — Dwyane Wade has signed a lifetime contract with Chinese apparel company Li-Ning.

Wade made the deal official at an event in Beijing on Wednesday with the company's CEO and namesake Li Ning, who is revered in China for his gymnastics success.

Wade's relationship with Li-Ning began in 2012, after he previously was an endorser for Converse and Jordan Brand. In addition to the continued production of basketball and lifestyle apparel, the new deal calls for Wade to take "a greater role" in youth developmental camps and basketball clinics in China and other parts of the world over the coming years.

Wade finished last season with the Miami Heat. He has not decided if he will return to the Heat next season, which would be his 16th in the NBA.

___

