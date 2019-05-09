Edgewell Personal: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

SHELTON, Conn. (AP) _ Edgewell Personal Care Co. (EPC) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $48.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Shelton, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of 89 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.13 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1 per share.

The consumer products maker posted revenue of $546.7 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $558.7 million.

Edgewell Personal expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.30 to $3.60 per share.

Edgewell Personal shares have increased roughly 7% since the beginning of the year.

