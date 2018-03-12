Eiger BioPharma reports 4Q loss

PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) _ Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR) on Monday reported a loss of $10.9 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Palo Alto, California-based company said it had a loss of $1.11.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.02 per share.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $42.4 million, or $4.86 per share.

Eiger BioPharma shares have dropped 30 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 18 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EIGR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EIGR