El Pollo Loco: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) _ El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (LOCO) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $6.8 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Costa Mesa, California-based company said it had profit of 17 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 19 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 18 cents per share.

The Tex-Mex fast food chain posted revenue of $112.2 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $109.5 million.

El Pollo Loco expects full-year earnings in the range of 70 cents to 73 cents per share.

El Pollo Loco shares have climbed 28 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $12.65, a climb of 11 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LOCO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LOCO