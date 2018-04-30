Electronics for Imaging: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) _ Electronics for Imaging Inc. (EFII) on Monday reported a first-quarter loss of $3.6 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Fremont, California-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 38 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 38 cents per share.

The digital printing company posted revenue of $239.9 million in the period.

Electronics for Imaging shares have dropped 6 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $27.70, a decrease of 39 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EFII at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EFII