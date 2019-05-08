Emcore: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

ALHAMBRA, Calif. (AP) _ Emcore Corp. (EMKR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $5 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Alhambra, California-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 7 cents per share.

The maker of components for communications gear and solar panels posted revenue of $21.7 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in July, Emcore said it expects revenue in the range of $21 million to $23 million.

The company's shares closed at $3.87. A year ago, they were trading at $4.95.

