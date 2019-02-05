Energizer: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ Energizer Holdings Inc. (ENR) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $70.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the St. Louis-based company said it had net income of $1.16. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and pretax expenses, came to $1.64 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.53 per share.

The battery and personal care products company posted revenue of $571.9 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $575 million.

Energizer expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.45 to $3.55 per share.

Energizer shares have climbed almost 6 percent since the beginning of the year.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ENR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ENR