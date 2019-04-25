Entegra: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

FRANKLIN, N.C. (AP) _ Entegra Financial Corp. (ENFC) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $3.8 million.

The bank, based in Franklin, North Carolina, said it had earnings of 55 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 46 cents per share.

The holding company for Macon Bank posted revenue of $20.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $15.7 million, which beat Street forecasts.

Entegra shares have increased 42 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $29.45, a rise of nearly 2 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ENFC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ENFC