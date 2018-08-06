Everbridge: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) _ Everbridge Inc. (EVBG) on Monday reported a loss of $16.9 million in its second quarter.

The Burlington, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 59 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 18 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 22 cents per share.

The software developer posted revenue of $35.8 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $34.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Everbridge expects its results to range from a loss of 13 cents per share to a loss of 12 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $37.9 million to $38.2 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Everbridge expects full-year results to range from a loss of 58 cents per share to a loss of 56 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $143.7 million to $144.3 million.

Everbridge shares have risen 60 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $47.48, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EVBG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EVBG