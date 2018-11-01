Eversource: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) _ Eversource Energy (ES) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $289.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Springfield, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 91 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 93 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 88 cents per share.

The New England power provider posted revenue of $2.27 billion in the period.

Eversource shares have declined almost 1 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $62.77, rising slightly in the last 12 months.

