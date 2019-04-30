ExlService Holdings: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ ExlService Holdings Inc. (EXLS) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $14.7 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 42 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 71 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 69 cents per share.

The provider of outsourcing services posted revenue of $239.6 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $238.9 million.

ExlService Holdings expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.83 to $2.98 per share, with revenue in the range of $969 million to $996 million.

ExlService Holdings shares have risen 19% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased slightly more than 7% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EXLS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EXLS