Exxon Mobil and Charter skid while Amazon climbs

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Friday:

Amazon.com Inc., up $54.66 to $1,572.62

The online retailer's profit surged past Wall Street expectations as customer-shopping and cloud-computing revenue improved.

Microsoft Corp., up $1.56 to $95.82

The software maker had a better-than-expected first quarter with strong results from several of its divisions.

Exxon Mobil Corp., down $3.07 to $77.79

Despite rising oil prices, the company's first-quarter results disappointed investors.

Charter Communications Inc., down $34.83 to $263.33

The cable company met Wall Street estimates, but analysts were concerned about results from its video and internet businesses.

U.S. Steel Corp., down $5.33 to $32.37

The steelmaker said problems at a facility in Michigan are hurting its business.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., down $10.92 to $313.05

Investors were disappointed with first-quarter sales of Praluent, a cholesterol drug from Regeneron and Sanofi.

Expedia Group Inc., up $8.72 to $115.07

The online travel company topped analyst forecasts in the first quarter.

Mattel Inc., up 19 cents to $14.17

Demand for Hot Wheels and Barbies helped the toy company weather the closing of the Toys R Us chain.

Intel Corp., down 32 cents to $52.73

The stock slipped despite the chipmaker raising its annual profit and sales forecasts following strong first-quarter results.