Facebook and Newell Brands skid while Orbotech climbs

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Monday:

Facebook Inc., down $12.53 to $172.56

The social media company faced new criticism after reports a data mining firm working for the Trump campaign improperly obtained and then kept data on tens of millions of users.

CACI International Inc., down $11.85 to $145.60

The defense contractor offered to buy CSRA for $7.2 billion, challenging a deal between CSRA and General Dynamics.

Orbotech Ltd., up $4.09 to $63.99

KLA-Tencor agreed to buy the company, which makes equipment for electronics manufacturers, for about $1.88 billion.

Stewart Information Services Corp., up $1.89 to $42.61

The title insurance and real estate services company said it will be bought by Fidelity National Financial for about $1.2 billion.

GGP Inc., down 20 cents to $21.52

Reuters reported that Brookfield Property Partners made a new offer for the shopping mall operator.

Universal Display Corp., down $15 to $109

Bloomberg News reported that Apple is designing and making display screens and may stop buying them from other companies.

Newell Brands Inc., down $1.87 to $26.79

The consumer products company announced a deal with activist investor Carl Icahn, who will nominate four directors to its board.

Alphabet Inc., down $34.35 to $1,100.07

Technology companies fared worse than the rest of the market Monday.