Fair Isaac: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) _ Fair Isaac Corp. (FICO) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $33.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had profit of $1.10. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.56 per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $278.2 million in the period.

Fair Isaac expects full-year earnings to be $7.12 per share, with revenue expected to be $1.14 billion.

Fair Isaac shares have risen 49% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $279.26, a climb of 61% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FICO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FICO