Finish Line, Lowe's and Microsoft jump

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Monday:

Finish Line Inc. up $3.28 to $13.83

The sporting goods retailer agreed to be bought by JD Sports Fashion PLC.

USG Corp. up $6.52 to $40.03

The building products company rejected an offer worth $42 per share from Knauf.

Lowe's Cos. up $5.53 to $89.30

The home improvement retailer said longtime Chairman and CEO Robert Niblock will retire.

Microsoft Corp. up $6.60 up $93.78

Technology companies made some of the largest gains as the market recovered some of its recent losses.

MetLife Inc. up $2.07 to $46.15

Interest rates and financial stocks both climbed as investors grew less pessimistic about trade between the U.S. and China.

Travelport Worldwide Ltd. up $2.45 to $16.80

Activist investment firm Elliott Management disclosed a 6.4 percent stake in the travel commerce company.

Edison International down 15 cents to $62.01

While most groups of stocks rose Monday, large dividend payers like utilities lagged the rest of the market.

Dana Inc. up 91 cents to $26.01

The auto parts company said it will pay more cash to buy a division of GKN, and will also buy back more of its stock.