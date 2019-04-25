First Financial: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

RENTON, Wash. (AP) _ First Financial Northwest Inc. (FFNW) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $1.9 million.

The Renton, Washington-based bank said it had earnings of 19 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $15.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $10.6 million, falling short of Street forecasts.

First Financial shares have increased 8 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed almost 1 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FFNW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FFNW