Fluent: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Fluent, Inc. (FLNT) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $1 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 5 cents per share.

The data and analytics company posted revenue of $66.6 million in the period.

Fluent shares have risen 100% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

