Fluidigm: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) _ Fluidigm Corp. (FLDM) on Thursday reported a loss of $25.5 million in its first quarter.

The South San Francisco, California-based company said it had a loss of 44 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 14 cents per share.

The company that makes equipment to control fluids posted revenue of $30.1 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $28.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, Fluidigm said it expects revenue in the range of $28 million to $31 million.

Fluidigm shares have risen 59% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $13.68, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

