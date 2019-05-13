Fonar: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) _ Fonar Corp. (FONR) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $3.6 million.

The Melville, New York-based company said it had net income of 56 cents per share.

The MRI scanner designer posted revenue of $22.8 million in the period.

Fonar shares have decreased 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 23% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FONR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FONR