FormFactor: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

LIVERMORE, Calif. (AP) _ FormFactor Inc. (FORM) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $7.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Livermore, California-based company said it had profit of 10 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 26 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 23 cents per share.

The integrated circuits diagnostic company posted revenue of $135 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $134.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, FormFactor expects its per-share earnings to range from 23 cents to 29 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $132 million to $140 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

FormFactor shares have decreased 22 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $12.23, a fall of 33 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FORM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FORM