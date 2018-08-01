Fox Factory Holding: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif. (AP) _ Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $18.4 million.

The Scotts Valley, California-based company said it had net income of 47 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 56 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 48 cents per share.

The vehicle suspension maker posted revenue of $156.8 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $146.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Fox Factory Holding expects its per-share earnings to range from 59 cents to 67 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $166 million to $176 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Fox Factory Holding expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.96 to $2.12 per share, with revenue ranging from $596 million to $614 million.

Fox Factory Holding shares have risen 27 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $49.50, an increase of 30 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FOXF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FOXF