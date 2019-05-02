Freightcar America: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) _ Freightcar America Inc. (RAIL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $14 million in its first quarter.

The Chicago-based company said it had a loss of $1.12 per share.

The rail car maker posted revenue of $70.7 million in the period.

Freightcar America shares have risen slightly more than 6% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 47% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RAIL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RAIL