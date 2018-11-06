GCP Applied Tech: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) _ GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (GCP) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $25.4 million.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 35 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 34 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 32 cents per share.

The specialty construction chemicals maker posted revenue of $296.3 million in the period.

GCP Applied Tech expects full-year earnings in the range of 86 cents to $1 per share.

GCP Applied Tech shares have fallen 16 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 9.5 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GCP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GCP