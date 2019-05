GM Cruise autonomous vehicle unit gets $1.15B investment

FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2019, file photo, Cruise AV, General Motor's autonomous electric Bolt EV is displayed in Detroit. A group of institutional investors is sinking $1.15 billion into GM Cruise LLC, the autonomous vehicle unit of General Motors. GM announced the investment from a group led by T. Rowe Price on Tuesday, May 7, and said it included money from GM, Honda and Japanese tech investment firm SoftBank.

DETROIT (AP) — A group of institutional investors is sinking $1.15 billion into GM Cruise LLC, the autonomous vehicle unit of General Motors.

GM announced the investment from a group led by T. Rowe Price on Tuesday and said it included money from GM, Honda and Japanese tech investment firm SoftBank.

Cruise CEO Dan Ammann said in a statement the investment gives Cruise deep resources to draw on as it develops and deploys self-driving vehicles.

GM spokesman Ray Wert would not disclose other investors, but the GM statement said the deal includes funds and accounts advised by Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price.

GM says the investment brings Cruise's valuation to $19 billion. It comes in addition to $2.75 billion from Honda Motor Co. in October of 2018 and $2.25 billion from SoftBank in May of last year.

Tuesday's announcement brings investments in Cruise during the past year to $7.25 billion, including money kicked in by the parent company, according to GM.

The investment comes as automakers and tech companies seek help to cover the tremendous capital cost of developing autonomous vehicles with an uncertain date for getting a return on their capital.

GM would not disclose how the investors would be repaid or Cruise's ownership structure. "We're not speaking to the terms and conditions at this time," Wert said.

Investors in startups typically get their money back through profit sharing, when the company is spun off with a public stock offering, or when it is acquired by another company.

When SoftBank made its investment last year, it bought a 20 percent stake in Cruise for $2.25 billion. So at that time the company would have been worth just over $11 billion.

Cruise is considered among the leaders in the race to deploy autonomous vehicles without human backup drivers. It has pledged to do that in an unspecified city sometime this year, but recently has backed away, saying the deployment would come when it can be done safely.