Gardner Denver: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) _ Gardner Denver Holdings Inc. (GDI) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $94.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had net income of 45 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 57 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 53 cents per share.

The maker of flow control and compression equipment posted revenue of $712.7 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $728.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $269.4 million, or $1.29 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.69 billion.

Gardner Denver shares have risen 28 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 21 percent in the last 12 months.

