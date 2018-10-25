German economy minister visits Turkey to expand trade ties

People visit the mausoleum of modern Turkey's founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk in Ankara, Turkey, Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018. People visit the mausoleum of modern Turkey's founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk in Ankara, Turkey, Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018. Photo: Ali Unal, AP Photo: Ali Unal, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close German economy minister visits Turkey to expand trade ties 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Germany's economy minister started a two-day visit to Turkey on Thursday, bringing with him a 30-person business delegation in a bid to boost trade ties between the two countries.

Germany is a top trading partner for Turkey. The visit comes as the NATO allies are trying to mend ties after clashing over numerous issues in recent years, including Turkey's jailing of German journalists. Last year, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused German officials of acting like Nazis after Turkish politicians were barred from holding election campaign rallies in Germany.

The visit by German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier also comes months after Turkey faced financial turmoil with a slump of the Turkish currency.

"Germany has an interest in a stable and dynamic economic relationship with Turkey," Altmaier said ahead of the trip.

Altmaier and Turkish Trade Minister Ruhsar Peskan will convene for the first time the Joint Economic and Trade Commission, which seeks to improve trade, industry, tourism and infrastructure projects between the two countries.

Altmaier on Friday is opening the second session of the German-Turkish Energy Forum with Turkish Energy Minister Fatih Donmez.