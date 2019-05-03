Gibraltar Industries: 1Q Earnings Snapshot
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) _ Gibraltar Industries Inc. (ROCK) on Friday reported first-quarter profit of $6.3 million.
The Buffalo, New York-based company said it had net income of 19 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, were 28 cents per share.
The building-products company posted revenue of $227.4 million in the period.
For the current quarter ending in July, Gibraltar Industries expects its per-share earnings to range from 72 cents to 77 cents.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $268 million to $274 million for the fiscal second quarter.
Gibraltar Industries expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.40 to $2.55 per share.
Gibraltar Industries shares have climbed 12% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 13% in the last 12 months.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ROCK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ROCK