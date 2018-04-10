Grain mixed and livestock higher

Wheat for May rose 1.25 cents at 4.92 a bushel; May corn was off 1.50 cents at 3.8925 a bushel; May oats fell .75 cent at $2.3650 a bushel; while May soybeans was up 3 cents at $10.50 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. April live cattle was up .78 cent at $1.1280 a pound; April feeder cattle rose .37 cent at 1.3482 a pound; while April lean hogs was up .60 cent at $.5350 a pound.