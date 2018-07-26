Grains higher and livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were higher Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Sept. delivery advanced 11.6 cents at $5.4220 bushel; Sept. corn was up 3.4 cents at $3.6370 a bushel; Sept. oats increased 3 cents at $2.3240 bushel while Aug soybeans rose 6.6 cents at 8.6500 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was up .65 cent at $1.0897 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle rose .09 cent at $1.5277 a pound; Aug. lean hogs was off .35 cent at .6567 a pound.