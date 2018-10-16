Grains higher, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were higher Tueday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Dec. delivery rose 7.60 cents at $5.2520 a bushel; Dec. corn was up 1.20 cents at $3.7560 a bushel; Dec. oats gained 1.60 cents at $3.05 a bushel while Nov. soybeans advanced 10.60 cents at 8.8620 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle rose .83 cent at $1.13 a pound; Oct. feeder cattle was up .10 cent at $1.5432 a pound; Oct. lean hogs gained .43 cent at .5778 a pound.